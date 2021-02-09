$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.20. Unifi reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unifi by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after acquiring an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,173. Unifi has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $480.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.