$0.13 EPS Expected for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth $7,152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $758,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.83. 807,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,489. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

