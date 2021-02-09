$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Edap Tms reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million.

EDAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares during the last quarter.

EDAP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. 21,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,977. The stock has a market cap of $277.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.33 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

