$0.09 EPS Expected for Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlantic Power.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.37.

AT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. 1,169,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. Atlantic Power has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 186,910 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

