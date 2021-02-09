-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.28.

HEXO stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. HEXO has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HEXO by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HEXO by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 183,933 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in HEXO by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

