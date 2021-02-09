$0.02 EPS Expected for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forterra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.10. Forterra posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forterra will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forterra.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Forterra by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 1,783.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,335,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forterra by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,661 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forterra by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 406,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 186,152 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Forterra by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 128,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,097 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRTA opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

