Zynga (ZNGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zynga stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Insiders sold 2,146,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,822,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.