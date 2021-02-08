Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

ZYME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $332,483.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Zymeworks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Zymeworks by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.