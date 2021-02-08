Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,436 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $188.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.22 and its 200-day moving average is $196.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

