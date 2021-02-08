Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 127 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in MongoDB by 15.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $1,045,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MongoDB by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 34.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 99.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,407,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total transaction of $458,116.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,838,291.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,995 shares of company stock valued at $44,269,646 in the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $412.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.16 and a 200-day moving average of $272.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $419.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.65 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

