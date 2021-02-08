Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $93.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,157,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,555 shares of company stock worth $5,058,814. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

