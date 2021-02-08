Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $27.64 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBA. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

