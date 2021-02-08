Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 69,134 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 315.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,134 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,350,000 after buying an additional 1,200,232 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 153.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 630,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after buying an additional 381,903 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 139,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $44.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

