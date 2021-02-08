Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 10,437 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,009 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.2% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 28.7% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $839,987. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $116.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $137.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

