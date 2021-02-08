ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 8th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $17.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 141.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.