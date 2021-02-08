Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Tops $825.92 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $825.92 million and approximately $102.16 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00095387 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003508 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,215,931,845 coins and its circulating supply is 10,924,464,692 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

