Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Cap of $881.34 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $881.34 million and approximately $130.93 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0807 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00091669 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002880 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,219,032,974 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,565,821 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

