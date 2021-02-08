ZeuxCoin (ZUC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,564.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $304,181.63 and $8,564.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.45 or 0.01317014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.45 or 0.06557520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00054305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00036634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

