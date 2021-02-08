Zetacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $147,876.99 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 47.8% against the dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $147,876.99 and $7,782.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,634.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.13 or 0.01102698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.12 or 0.00445919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00036121 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002386 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005796 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,397,183 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

