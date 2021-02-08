Zero (ZER) Price Up 3.7% This Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $78,303.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00238486 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00086909 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00030891 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,625,374 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

