Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0373

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 22% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Zel has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $468,500.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 49.5% against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,319,250 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

