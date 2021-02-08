Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $419.93

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $419.93 and last traded at $419.67, with a volume of 7008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $407.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.44.

The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.49.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

