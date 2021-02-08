ZB Token Market Cap Achieves $156.95 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a total market cap of $156.95 million and approximately $12.98 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.04 or 0.01138127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.17 or 0.05660930 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00046092 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00016633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00020398 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00031140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

