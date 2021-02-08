Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $60,891.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zano has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00052302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00175682 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00067238 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00060272 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00200467 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,532,325 coins and its circulating supply is 10,502,825 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

