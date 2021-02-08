Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $177.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.08. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 428.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 266,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 227,984 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

