Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $390.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Credit Acceptance have underperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter 2020 results indicate higher loan balance and rise in expenses. Increase in finance charges, driven by a rise in demand for consumer loans, is likely to aid the company's profits. Additionally, improvement in dealer enrollments and active dealers (despite tough competition) is expected to support revenues. While persistently increasing expenses, due to a rise in compensation and marketing costs, will likely hurt the bottom line to an extent, and deteriorating credit quality and high levels of debt remain major concerns for the company; its steady capital deployment activities are laudable, through which it will enhance shareholder value.”

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $303.00.

CACC opened at $347.00 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.22. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 197,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 414.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,976,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,405.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.