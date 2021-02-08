Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

AZYO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.32. Aziyo Biologics has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($13.42). The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.30% of Aziyo Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

