Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) to Hold

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Shutterstock alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

SSTK stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. Shutterstock has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at $880,071,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,361. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 42.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.