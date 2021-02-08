Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $396.54 million, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence purchased 638,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

