Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

VLRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.06.

NYSE VLRS opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

