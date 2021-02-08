Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.