Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Sell

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BDN. KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Shares of BDN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,300. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares in the company, valued at $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,695,000 after buying an additional 3,885,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,706,000 after buying an additional 994,184 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 663,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 206,392 shares during the period.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

