Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Shares of OMAB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

