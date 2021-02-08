Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRBK. JMP Securities upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,347.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 63,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.47. 39,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,600. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.35.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

