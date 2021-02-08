Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,770,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn purchased 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,670.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $46.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

