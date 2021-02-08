Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Cloudflare posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NET opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.38 and a beta of -0.02.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $3,819,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,219,506 shares of company stock valued at $86,462,715. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

