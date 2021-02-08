Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE XYL traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $100.96. 1,228,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 356,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

