Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $572.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report sales of $572.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $548.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $600.90 million. MYR Group posted sales of $571.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MYR Group.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYRG shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

MYRG opened at $60.04 on Monday. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $342,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $953,563.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,732 shares of company stock worth $2,471,333 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in MYR Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

