Zacks: Analysts Expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SII. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE SII traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,338. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sprott has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $822.60 million and a PE ratio of 41.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sprott by 14,869.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sprott by 110.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sprott during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott by 69.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

