Zacks: Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on INO shares. Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,940.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,049 shares of company stock worth $3,719,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.