Zacks: Analysts Expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Guess’ reported earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,446,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 69,150 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 653,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,978. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess’ (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.