Zacks: Analysts Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Griffon reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NYSE:GFF traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. 4,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. Griffon has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry A. Alpert bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Griffon by 85.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Griffon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

