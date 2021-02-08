Zacks: Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.89.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,651 shares of company stock worth $30,351,069. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after purchasing an additional 466,488 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after acquiring an additional 420,140 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,562,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 86,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 86,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 79,211 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

