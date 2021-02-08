Zacks: Analysts Expect Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will report $747.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $763.09 million and the lowest is $732.33 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $750.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE CTB opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $42.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 274,436 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.