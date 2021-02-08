Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other news, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,162.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $363,081.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,896. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 58,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $70.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.