Zacks: Analysts Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $534.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to post sales of $534.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $520.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.77 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $588.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AEL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,084,000 after buying an additional 167,751 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after buying an additional 69,366 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after buying an additional 321,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.