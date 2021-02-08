Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.31 Million

Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report sales of $265.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.58 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $293.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.37.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

