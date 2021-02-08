Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will announce $139.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.50 million and the highest is $143.71 million. Aphria reported sales of $109.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $529.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $513.91 million to $542.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $678.71 million, with estimates ranging from $625.21 million to $726.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APHA shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aphria by 650.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APHA traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,128,887. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

