Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

YUM has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.28.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $105.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.67. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $1,768,520. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

