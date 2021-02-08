YF Link Price Tops $482.65 on Major Exchanges (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. YF Link has a market capitalization of $24.86 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link token can now be purchased for $482.65 or 0.01124355 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00052972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00172591 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00072300 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00059827 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00214170 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067270 BTC.

YF Link Token Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

Buying and Selling YF Link

YF Link can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars.

